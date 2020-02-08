News

Unleashing madness with a stronghold over the collections! Here's the first day Box office collection of Malang

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over as Mohit Suri directorial Malang has hit the screens across the nation, and ever since its release, Malang has been appreciated by audiences with its twists and turns. The film marked great collections at the box office and surely, the numbers are going steep high very soon with everyone talking about Malang.

Malang opens well on the first day with box office collection of 6.71 crores. The youth had been enthralled ever since the first drop of its first look and the excitement is definitely working for Malang where the critics also suggest that weekend rush to the theatres will be much bigger and better.

With a decent opening at box office collection, Malang is receiving rave reviews for the mysterious hype surrounding the movie. The thrilling love story is surely receiving all praises and is definitely setting the screens on fire with the chartbuster.

Malang fever has gripped the entire nation. The many vibes and shades of Malang bring together a story that is youthful and entertaining ,which audiences are loving it. The weekend seems to be more exciting and makers are looking forward to a great run at the box office. The sizzling chemistry between Aditya and Disha is what is being touted to be the biggest element of the film. More so, the characters of Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu are definitely a treat that no one can miss!

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. Malang hit the theatres on 7th February 2020 and running successfully.

