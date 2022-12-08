Unmissable! Check out Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Vanarastra’ look from Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan who will treat his fans with his cameo role

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is the most awaited film of the year. While the movie has an ensemble cast and will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, among others, the Shah Rukh Khan cameo has been one that's been talked about a lot. Reportedly, the actor will be playing the 'vanarastra' after all and the first look photos have been leaked online.

It is safe to say that Shah Rukh is currently treating his fans with multiple cameos and this, seems to be one of the most sought after as of now. Twitterverse has been sent into a frenzy since photos of SRK have been doing the rounds on social media.

There are a few photos that have been doing rounds on social media and it seems to be a quick glimpse of what Shah Rukh might have to offer in Brahmastra.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was recently seen in a cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha, and before that, he also had a brief role in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Fans have now been waiting with bated breaths to see the actor in this one too.

Up next, Shah Rukh does have an impressive line-up of films ahead and will be returning to the screens with a bang, kickstarting with Pathaan. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan, both much talked about films.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 10:35

Latest Video