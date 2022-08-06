Unmissable! THIS is how Sonakshi Sinha reacts to her wedding rumours to Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha who is gearing up for her OTT debut with Double XL co-starring her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal made their relationship official on Instagram

 

MUMBAI: After Zaheer Iqbal seemingly made his relationship Instagram official with Sonakshi Sinha, rumours were doing the rounds that the actress will finally tie the knot. Now, Sonakshi responded to those rumours through her latest social media post and it is nothing short of hilarious.

Also Read: Interesting! Sonakshi Sinha is rumoured to have a secret engagement as the Dabangg actress flaunts a ring in her recent post

In the video, she can be seen sitting in a room, having deep thoughts. In the clip, she wrote, “Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho?!?

Captioning the video, she wrote, “Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do."

A lot of her fans and industry colleagues reacted to the video, including her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer. He dropped several laughing emojis on the comment section.

Also Read: Interesting! Everything you need to know about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's love story

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Sonakshi Sinha’s birthday, her beau Zaheer seemed to confirm their relationship and make it Instagram official.

Sonakshi and Zaheer made their Bollywood debuts as part of Salman Khan’s ventures. Sonakshi started her career in 2010 with Dabangg, while Zaheer debuted in 2019 with Notebook. The Bollywood lovebirds will soon be seen together in the upcoming film Double XL, which is set to be released in 2022. Satram Ramani directs the film, which also stars Huma Qureshi.

Credit: News 18


 

Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal Dabangg Double XL Notebook
