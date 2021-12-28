Unmissable! Meet actress Ileana D’Cruz’s ‘Absolute World’ in her recent Instagram post

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz who often sets the temperatures soaring and leaves fans drooling with her ultra-glam fashion choices and sexy bikini looks, recently took to her Instagram handle to drop a heartwarming photo with her mother Samira D'Cruz.

Addressing her mother as her 'absolute world', Ileana dropped a carousel of photos on Instagram that featured her mom and her posing for quick selfies whilst making happy and funny faces.

Alongside the post, Ileana wrote, "Mama appreciation post Because there is literally NO ONE like her My absolute world."

This is not the first time Ileana has shared a heart-touching note and photos of her mom. Earlier too, Ileana has taken to her Instagram handle to express how much her mother means to her. From wishing her on Mother's Day to sharing photos of her mom and penning a heartfelt note on her mother's birthday, Ileana spares no occasion to express her love for her mom.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana D'Cruz, Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy have wrapped their upcoming yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama film. The film touted to be an ultimate 'date movie', will present a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships in a fast-paced world. It is being directed by ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Credit: DN