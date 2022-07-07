Unmissable! Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to paps addressing him as ‘Dad-To-Be’ grabs the limelight

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, are all set to embrace parenthood soon

movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to embrace parenthood. Alia recently announced her pregnancy through an adorable social media post, ever since fans and paparazzi have been waiting for the couple’s reaction as they entered this new phase of their lives.

And while Alia is currently abroad, shooting for her upcoming projects, paps managed to get dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction on the actress’ pregnancy. Ranbir who is busy promoting ‘Shamshera’ reacted to being called a dad during one of his recent outings.

On Wednesday, when the paparazzi spotted Ranbir in the city, they congratulated him and called him ‘dad-to-be’. Reacting to the same, Ranbir replied in a hilarious manner, he told paps: “Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya (You are now uncle).” The actor also wished Ranveer Singh, who turned a year older on Wednesday and said, “Happy Birthday, super guy. Love you.”

Ranbir and Alia tied the nuptial knot in April this year after dating each-other for 5 years. Two months after the wedding, Alia Bhatt announced the news of her pregnancy on June 27 with a picture from the hospital with Ranbir Kapoor.

On work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will appear together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra while Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Shamshera co-starring Sanjay Dutt, and Animal co-starring Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is soon going to make her Hollywood debut.

