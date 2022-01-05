Unmissable! Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her lavish lifestyle will definitely leave your jaw dropped

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is by shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, helmed by Vignesh Shivan
MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's highly awaited next film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal, is set to release today, April 28, 2022. The actress has starred in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Dookudu, Eega, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Rangasthalam, and others, and has received critical acclaim for her work.

Top Indian celebrities, particularly actors and actresses, own some of the world's most expensive things. So, it was only natural for south superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu to not fall behind. From bags and heels to cars, Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows how to flaunt her priced possessions in the best possible way. Here’s a roundup of some of the most expensive things owned by the diva herself.

Samantha's black heels are by Manolo Blahnik, a high-end international brand. The black heels cost between Rs 98,000 and Rs 1 lakh. The highlight of these heels, you ask? Well, it is the Swarovski crystal buckle that had us.

Sam is the proud owner of a GG Marmont Love mini sling bag, which is originally worth USD 1450 (about Rs 1.40 lakh). Honestly? One could easily take a trip to the United States with that moola.

Who knew she loved cars enough to own 6! Samantha loves her wheels and owns a Jaguar XF worth Rs 72 Lakh, Audi Q7 worth Rs 83 lakh, a swanky Porsche Cayman GTS that’ll have you shell out Rs 1.46 crore, a Land Rover Range Rover worth Rs 2.26 crore, a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG priced at Rs 2.55 crore and finally a BMW 7 Series worth Rs 1,42. She’s probably living everyone’s dream, isn’t she?

Meanwhile, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, helmed by Vignesh Shivan and bankrolled by Shivan and Nayanthara's banner Rowdy Pictures with Seven Screen Studios, is all set to release today. 

