Unmissable! This is what Disha Patani had to say about Tiger Shroff's ice-skating video

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff is in London these days for the shoot of his upcoming film Ganapath. We all know how much Tiger loves his workouts, his feeds are full of his workout videos. He recently shared a video of his social media platform where he was seen skating on the ice for the first time.

The actor wrote, “Not bad for my first time on the ice’. The video was immediately liked by his fans and he has been getting compliments for it. Tiger’s rumored girlfriend Disha Patani too commented on the video. She said ‘More and more Cardio hahaa’.

His mother Ayesha Shroff too shared her views on the video. She said ‘Soooooooo cuuuute’.

In the video, Tiger was seen wearing a black T-shirt with black jeans and a black color overcoat. His manager Isha Goraksha was also seen in the video enjoying ice skating with him.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are shooting for their film Ganapath in London. Earlier they were seen together in their debut film Heropanti which was released in 2014. This is their second collaboration.

It has been reported that Kriti Sanon will also be involved in doing some high-action sequences with Tiger in the film. The film is slated to release on the big screen on December 23. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl.

After Ganapath, Tiger Shroff will be shooting for Heropanti 2 which also has Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The film will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will be released in April 2022.

