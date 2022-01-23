Unni Mukundan: Every second I invested in 'Meppadiyan' was worth it

MUMBAI : Thanking everyone who had watched his film 'Meppadiyan', thereby making it the biggest 'solo hit' he has had in his career, actor Unni Mukundan on Sunday said that every second he had invested in this film was worth it.

Taking to Instagram to register his thoughts on the response to his film that was released recently, Unni Mukundan said, "'Meppadiyan' will never be just another movie for me. I was challenged and I took it. I'm proud to say that every second I invested in this project was worth it."

Thanking everyone who had watched the film, the actor said, "'Meppadiyan' is everything about grit, conviction, and hope."

The actor said that the experience of working on the film -- from believing in a passionate young writer/director Vishnu to being Jayakrishnan (the character he plays in the film) to later producing the film and making sure that the movie reached the theatres in difficult times -- would always stay with him in his heart till the time he hung his boots.

"Thank you so much for this love. Thanking everyone who has loved 'Meppadiyan' and put a word of appreciation on social media. To all the DMs and text messages and calls. This is what I always wanted and have worked for.

"Just saying, of all the stories of success, the ones with comebacks are always crystal clear and loud. Sharing a proud walk. With utmost modesty, I say, job well done to my team at UMF, boys from the fans associations for tremendously promoting the film and the entire cast and crew of 'Meppadiyan'," he said.

SOURCE : IANS