With unparalleled popularity, Tiger Shroff reaches milestone of a million hashtags on social media!

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff has delivered to the audience some jaw-dropping and breath-taking action films. He is known for emerging triumphant and giving us back to back successful action films. The actor's most recent film Baaghi 3 lit up the cinemas with his blazing performance. We could see Tiger performing some serious martial arts moves and pulling some of his power-packed punches!

Recently, Tiger Shroff reached a stunning 1 million hashtags in the name of #TigerShroff on a popular social media website. His fandom is certainly vast and roaring and him reaching a million hashtags is certainly a proof of that. Tiger brings his fans some kicking action-packed scenes which are weaved flawlessly and with intricate details which is the reason for his fame.

The unstoppable actor never falls shorts of dedication which really resonates with the audience with his films. Baaghi as a franchise is a colossal hit owing it to Tiger, being the most crucial element in the film.

Tiger has some thunderous scenes in his action films which light up the screens. He is currently basking in glory of the success of his recent release 'Baaghi 3' and is all set to shoot for his next film Heropanti 2 releasing on 16th July 2021 where he will be seen surely knock the socks of the viewers and blow the minds of the audience.