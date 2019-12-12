"An untold story of trauma and triumph" Acid attack survivor gives a shoutout to Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak!

MUMBAI: On World Human Rights Day, the makers of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak released the trailer of the movie and it has been creating non stop waves ever since for its hard hitting and gripping story.

Amongst a sea of praises, the trailer of Chhapaak received a special shoutout from Katie Piper who is an acid attack survivor herself. She shared a post on twitter describing how she felt about the trailer and how accurately it depicts the life of an acid attack survivor is.

She tagged the team of Chhapaak on her post to which Deepika Padukone replied,

"Thank You so much for your shout out Katie and I look forward to meeting you sometime soon...! @KatiePiper_"

As soon as the trailer was live it received a lot of praise from celebrities and the audience because of the movie's gripping storyline.

Chhapaak highlights the life of an acid attack survivor puts forth the confidence of the victim to be taken as a lesson and marks her as an inspiration for those who have faced a similar situation.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is produced by KA Productions & Fox Star Studios all set to release on 10th January 2020. The film also is presented by Fox Star Studios.