Uorfi Javed comes out in support of Aaliya, says she has faced a similar past

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed has shared Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui's recent video in which she claimed that she has been thrown out of his house along with her kids. Uorfi expressed her concern and said that Aaliya's situation resembles her past.
MUMBAI:Internet sensation Uorfi Javed has shared Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui's recent video in which she claimed that she has been thrown out of his house along with her kids. Uorfi expressed her concern and said that Aaliya's situation resembles her past.

She shared Aaliya's video on her Instagram stories and wrote in the caption: "Nothing to say, breaks my heart. Kinda reminded me of my days, Just sympathy."

Earlier, Aaliya claimed that she is not allowed to enter Nawazuddin's house. She has shared a video from outside his bungalow standing on the road with her two children, daughter Shora and son Yani.

In the video, she said: "I just came from Nawazuddin's house and there you can see my daughter who is crying. We were thrown out of his bungalow and we have been told we cannot enter. I cannot understand where should I go with my kids, I just have Rs 81 with me, no house to go to, and no money."

SOURCE-IANS

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 14:00

