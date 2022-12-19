Upcoming movies and web series this week: Cirkus, Kathmandu Connection season 2, and more

MUMBAI: Last week, Avatar: The Way Of Water was released in theatres and it received a fantastic response at the box office. On OTT, we had Govinda Naam Mera, and the Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer got a mixed response from the critics and the audiences.



Now, this week also many interesting movies are slated to release in theatres, and OTT platforms are all set to offer a couple of interesting web series. So, check out the list below…



Cirkus



Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma starrer Cirkus is all set to release on 23rd December 2022. The Rohit Shetty directorial has created a great pre-release buzz and moviegoers are excited to watch it.



Connect



Nayanthara starrer Tamil film Connect is all set to release in theatres on 22nd December 2022. While the Tamil and Telugu versions will release on 22nd Dec, the film’s Hindi version is slated to hit the big screens on 30th December 2022.



Pitchers season 2



Pitchers Season 1 was released in 2015. Now, after seven years, season 2 of the series is all set to premiere on 22nd December on Zee5. Everyone, who watched season 1, is super excited for season 2.

Kathmandu Connection season 2



One more season 2 of the series is all set to premiere this week. Kathmandu Connection season 2 will premiere on Sony LIV on 23rd December 2022. It stars Amit Sial, Harleen Sethi, and Anshumaan Pushkar.



