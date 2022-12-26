Upcoming movies and web series this week: Hit 2 Hindi, Aar Ya Paar, and more 

MUMBAI : Last week, everyone’s eyes were on Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, but the Ranveer Singh starrer has failed to make a mark at the box office and impress the audiences. Now, this week there are no major Bollywood releases, but still, there are some movies and web series that can entertain you.



So, here’s a list of upcoming movies and web series that are all set to release this week…

Movies

Ved (Theatrical release)

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Marathi film is all set to release this week on 30th December 2022. It’s a remake of the Telugu movie Majili which starred Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Hit 2 Hindi (Theatrical release)

Telugu film Hit 2 was released earlier this month. The movie starring Adivi Sesh received a fantastic response at the box office down South. Now, the Hindi dubbed version of the film will hit the big screens on 30th December 2022.

Connect Hindi (Theatrical release)

Nayanthara starrer Connect was released in Tamil and Telugu last week and the film has received a lukewarm response at the box office. Now, this week, on 30th December 2022, the film’s Hindi dubbed version is slated to release. Let’s see if the movie will attract Hindi moviegoers.

Web Series

Aar Ya Paar



Aditya Rawal, Patralekhaa, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sumeet Vyas, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya will be seen together in Aar Ya Paar. The web series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 30th December 2022.

Vir Das Landing

If you are a Vir Das fan, get ready to laugh out loud as his show Vir Das Landing is all set to premiere on 26th December 2022. The standup comedy show will be released on Netflix.



