Upcoming movies and web series this week: Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager, and more

MUMBAI:Description: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s The Night Manager, and more; here’s a list of movies and web series releasing this week…



Last week, movies and web series like Shiv Shastri Balboa, Farzi, and more were released. Well, both Shiv Shastri Balboa and Farzi received positive reviews. Now, this week also multiple interesting movies and web series are slated to release.



Check out the list of upcoming movies and web series this week…



Movies

Shehzada

Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is all set to release on 17th February 2023. The movie’s trailer and songs have created a decent pre-release buzz, so it will be interesting to see what response the film will get at the box office.



Lost

Yami Gautam starrer Lost has grabbed everyone’s attention because of its intriguing trailer. The movie will premiere on Zee5 on 16th Feb 2023.



Vaathi/Sir

Dhanush starrer bilingual film titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu is all set to hit the big screens on 17th Feb 2023. The trailer of the movie has received a mixed response, so let’s see if the movie will be able to make a mark at the box office or not.



Web Series

The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor will be seen together in the web series The Night Manager which is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th Feb 2023. Well, the trailer was interesting and Anil Kapoor’s presence in it surely makes the web series one of the most awaited series of the year.



The Romantics

YRF is known for its romantic films and a documentary series titled The Romantics revolving around the movies produced by the production house will be out on Netflix on 14th Feb 2023. Also, everyone is looking forward to it because in the trailer they have hinted that Aditya Chopra has given an interview in the series.



