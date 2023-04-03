Upcoming movies and web series this week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Rana Naidu, and more

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh starrer Rana Naidu, and more; here’s a list of movies and web series releasing this week...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 22:14
movie_image: 
Upcoming movies and web series this week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Rana Naidu, and more

MUMBAI: Last week, InCar, Gulmohar, Taj: Divided by Blood, and more movies and web series were released in theatres and OTT platforms. Now, this week also many interesting movies and web series will be released.
 
So, here’s a list of movies and web series that are all set to release this week...
 
Movies
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be released on 8th March 2023. It’s a Holi weekend and the trailer and the songs have grabbed everyone’s attention, so it is expected that the movie will take a bumper opening. But, let’s wait and watch.
 
Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/pathaan-becoming-highest-grosser-tu-jhoothi-main-makkaar-and-others-check-out-some
 
Web Series
Rana Naidu

Real-life uncle and nephew, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, will be seen together in Netflix’s web series titled Rana Naidu. It is slated to premiere on 10th March 2023.
 
Happy Family Conditions Apply

Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, and Ayesha Jhulka will be seen together in a web series titled Happy Family Conditions Apply. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10th March 2023.
 
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Netflix’s docu-series have been grabbing everyone’s attention. Now, on 8th March 2023, a series titled MH370: The Plane That Disappeared will premiere on the OTT platform. It revolves around Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 which vanished along with all 239 passengers on board. The series was released on the same day (8th March) when the plane disappeared.
 
Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/tu-jhoothi-main-makkaar-mrs-chatterjee-vs-norway-bholaa-zwigato-which-march-release
 
Which movie or web series are you excited about?
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Rana Naidu Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Happy Family Conditions Apply MH370 The Plane That Disappeared Rana Daggubati Venkatesh Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 22:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Upcoming movies and web series this week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Rana Naidu, and more
MUMBAI: Last week, InCar, Gulmohar, Taj: Divided by Blood, and more movies and web series were released in theatres and...
Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actor Utpal Dashora reveals that he did THIS for a scene
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Exclusive! Chashni actress Srishti Singh opens up on the uniqueness of the show
MUMBAI :  Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that...
Anushka, Virat offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain
MUMBAI:As star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli paid a visit to a temple in Ujjain, actress Kangana Ranaut couldn'...
Exclusive! Pandya Store: Dhara decides to get rid of Shweta to save Chutki?
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Recent Stories
Upcoming movies and web series this week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Rana Naidu, and more
Upcoming movies and web series this week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Rana Naidu, and more

Latest Video

Related Stories
'A good example': Kangana approves of 'power couple' Virat-Anushka's temple visits
Anushka, Virat offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain
Sanjay
Sushmita Sen's health, Sanjay Dutt's confirmation in Hera Pheri 3 and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day
Selfiee
"Acche gane Ko bigaad Diya" netizens trolls the latest Akshay Kumar song from Selfiee
Taapsee Pannu
House Tour: A look into Taapsee Pannu’s beautiful house
Ira Dubey
Ira Dubey on being away from Bollywood, “I don’t think it’s a conscious choice” – Exclusive
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF