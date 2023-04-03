Upcoming movies and web series this week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Rana Naidu, and more

MUMBAI: Last week, InCar, Gulmohar, Taj: Divided by Blood, and more movies and web series were released in theatres and OTT platforms. Now, this week also many interesting movies and web series will be released.



So, here’s a list of movies and web series that are all set to release this week...



Movies

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be released on 8th March 2023. It’s a Holi weekend and the trailer and the songs have grabbed everyone’s attention, so it is expected that the movie will take a bumper opening. But, let’s wait and watch.



Web Series

Rana Naidu

Real-life uncle and nephew, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, will be seen together in Netflix’s web series titled Rana Naidu. It is slated to premiere on 10th March 2023.



Happy Family Conditions Apply

Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, and Ayesha Jhulka will be seen together in a web series titled Happy Family Conditions Apply. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10th March 2023.



MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Netflix’s docu-series have been grabbing everyone’s attention. Now, on 8th March 2023, a series titled MH370: The Plane That Disappeared will premiere on the OTT platform. It revolves around Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 which vanished along with all 239 passengers on board. The series was released on the same day (8th March) when the plane disappeared.



Which movie or web series are you excited about?



