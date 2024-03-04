Upcoming movies April 2024: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Do Aur Do Pyaar and more exciting movies you should watch

MUMBAI : So March has ended and we got to watch some amazing movies, however, it’s not over yet as the month of April also has a lot to offer. Earlier, we got to watch movies like Shaitaan, Yodha, Madgaon Express, and Crew.

Also read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar the prankster, gets massively pranked by Tiger Shroff

Now with April already started, we got to know about so many movies which will hit the theatres this month. Let’s take a look at all the movies that will be released this month. Check out the list below:

Dukaan

Directed by Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal, the movie stars Monika Panwar, Monal Thakur and Sohan Majumdar. The movie is about a girl who becomes surrogate mother and brings comfort to the couple who has issue conceiving but soon things take an unexpected turn. The movie will hit the theatres on 5th April.

Maidaan

Directed by Amit Sharma, this movie stars Ajay Devgn, Priya Mani and Gajraj Rao. It is a movie based on the Indian national football team coach, Syed Abdul Rahim and his tenure from 1952 to 1962 which is also regarded as the ‘Golden Era’ of Indian football. The movie will release on 10th April.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this movie stars Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The teaser and the trailer of the movie really impressed the audience and they cannot wait to watch it in theatres on 10th April. The movie promises to bring some great action as Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar have teamed up. The movie will show them fighting against a masked enemy who is a danger to the nation.

Amar Singh Chamkila

Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, this Imtiaz Ali movie will be a Netflix release and will be available to stream from 12th April. The movie is based on the life of pop star duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur whose songs were controversial at the time of their release. Amar Singh Chamkila was also known as the Elvis Presley of Punjab.

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, this movie will hit the theatres on 19th April. The movie features Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The movie is about a couple who is on the brink of breaking up their relationship and cheating on each other. However, as they are about to reveal their secret and part ways, things take an expected turn.

LSD 2

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, this movie features Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Swastika Mukherjee and Uorfi Javed. The movie talks about love in the age of social media, its difficulties and complexities which make modern relationships. The movie will hit the theatres on 19th April.

Ruslaan

Directed by Karan Butani and starring Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa, this movie tells the story of a man who fights for his love and identity. The movie will hit the theatres on 26th April. The teaser of the movie has really created a hype while the audience now waits for the trailer.

These are the upcoming movies this April. Which one are you excited for? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Also read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar the prankster, gets massively pranked by Tiger Shroff

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.







