Upcoming movies March 2024: Yodha, The Crew and more exciting movies you need to watch

With March entering, we already got to watch releases like Laapataa ladies, Dange, Kaagaz 2 and Operation Valentine. Let’s take a look at all the movies that we will release this month.
movie_image: 
Yodha

MUMBAI: So February has ended and we got to watch some amazing movies, however, it’s not over yet as the month of March also has a lot to offer. Earlier, we got to watch movies like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, Fighter, Eagle, Main Atal Hoon, Aakhir palaayan kab Tak, and many more.

Also read - Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra takes action a step higher as a rebellious officer, ready to go to any lengths to protect his nation

Now with March entering, we already got to watch releases like Laapataa ladies, Dange, Kaagaz 2 and Operation Valentine. Let’s take a look at all the movies that we will release this month. Check out the list below:

Shaitaan

Directed by Vikas Bahl, this movie is about a battle between good and evil wherein a family represents the forces of righteousness while a man represents malevolence. The movie features Janki Bodiwala, Jyothika, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. This movie is a Hindi remake of a Gujarati movie ‘Vash’ wherein Janki Bodiwala played the same role. This movie will release on 8th March in theatres.

Yodha

Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, this movie is an action thriller that shows a rebellious suspended army official Arun defeating the enemies who have hijacked a passenger flight. In the movie, we will get to watch Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The trailer of the movie was launched the other day and it received some amazing response from the audience. The movie will be released on 15th March.

Bastar

After The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen have teamed up once again for this crime drama which is based on real-life events of Naxals in Chhattisgarh in the year 1910. Other than Adah Sharma, the movie features Raima Sen, Anangsha Biswas, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma and many more. The movie will be released on 15th March.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar

In this movie, Randeep Hooda takes the seat of director along with playing the main lead character of Veer Savarkar. The movie shows the journey of Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. The movie also features actors like Ankita Lokhande. It will be released on 22nd March.

The Crew

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, this movie is a heist movie which features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The teaser of the movie took the audience by storm and was loved very much by the audience. The audience are now waiting for the trailer and it will be released on 29th March.

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, this movie brings unique pairings of Vidya Balan with Sendhil Ramamurthy and Pratik Gandhi with Ileana D’Cruz. The movie is a romantic comedy and the audience is awaiting the teaser and trailer of the movie. It will be released on 29th March.

Also read - Wow! Kareena, Kriti and Tabu starrer The Crew release date out, here is when the movie will hit the big screens

These are the Hindi movies which will be released this month and we are sure you are going to love a lot of them.

Tell us which movie you are waiting for, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

