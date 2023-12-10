Upcoming Mystery! Maddock Films releases trailer of Radhika Madan starrer ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ and you don’t want to miss it

MUMBAI : Maddock Films is known to make some amazing projects with many well-known actors and mind-blowing stories. The production house is known for it’s movies like Stree, Bhediya, A gentleman, Mimi and many more.

Now, Maddock Films is here with another interesting movie ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’. The movie will feature Radhika Madan, Nimrat Kaur, versatile actress Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The production house released the trailer of the movie and announced that it is going to be a theatrical release. Check out the trailer below:

According to the trailer, we can see how the story revolves around Radhika Madan’s character of a teacher while there are questions being raised on the school authorities for valuing their reputation more than a teacher’s life.

The trailer gets us hooked when a question comes forth if the teacher is dead or alive? The trailer points out that the movie is a perfect ‘who dunnit?’ Thriller and the one character that is responsible to solve the mystery is Nimrat Kaur’s character that is playing an officer.

With a mysterious theme, the audience is sure to get an unexpected story with some solid eye-opening moments and strong characters. Maddock Films is known to bring us some mind-blowing content and so this time, the excitement has increased with this upcoming project.

