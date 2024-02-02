Update! Bhediya 2 script has been finalized, here is when the movie will be released

Movie Bhediya 2 is all set to go on floors, here are the details of the pre production and here is when you can see the movie
Bhediya

MUMBAI: Movie Bhediya was loved by the fans all over, the movie which had Varun Dhawan along with Kriti Sanon was directed Stree fame Amar Kaushik, the nomvie was loved for its unique concept, few moments and for the crafting of the thrill and suspense elements, well we loved the performance of the actor Varun Dhawan in the movie and now there are talks about Bhediya 2.

Recently we have seen the tema announced the sequel of the movie and that has grabbed the attention of the fans all over, well we have seen the fans all over were excited with the announcement and they are just waiting for the further more details of the sequel, well now there are many reports that are saying that the script of the movie Bhediya 2 has been locked and thi was finalized recently few days ago by director Amar Kaushik, and the shoot shall begin end of this year 2024, also there are reports which said the movie can hit the big screens on Diwali 2025.

Indeed this has increased the excitement level of the fans all over as we are waiting for the movie Bhediya 2, and to see the connection of the horror universe and with the movie Stree 2, how excited are you for the sequel of the movie Bhediya 2, do share in the comment section below.

Currently the team is working on the shoot process of the movie Stree 2 which is indeed one of the anticipated movies of the year 2024.

