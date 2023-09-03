Update: Satish Kaushik passes away; body to be brought to his residence today

MUMBAI: Bollywood woke up to the shock of talented actor/filmmaker Satish Kaushik passing away on Wednesday. The Mr.India actor had gone to Delhi for Holi celebration and there he felt uneasy so was rushed to Fortis hospital. The doctors tried their best to treat him but sadly he breathed his last following a cardiac arrest. His body is taken to Deendayal Hospital for postmortem.

Satish Kaushik’s body will be brought to his Mumbai residence around 1:00-1:30 pm today for the last rites.

The film fraternity has sent out their tribute and condolences to the talented actor whose comedy timing in films was magical.

His closest friend Anupam Kher was one of the first to share the heart breaking news. His tweet sums up their love and friends of 4 decades.

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti @satishkaushik2 pic.twitter.com/Q9Sd0M1f28 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 9, 2023

Satish Kaushik was a talented actor director who made the character Calender from the film Mr. India, iconic in Hindi Cinema. He has been part of films like Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, Saajan Chale Sasural, among many other and directed films like Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Tere Naam, etc. He had recently wrapped up the shoot of his film Kaagaz 2.

We offer our deepest condolences to his friends and family.

