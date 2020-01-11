News

Uri completes one year

MUMBAI: A year back, Uri: The Surgical Strike created quite a stir on the big screen. The film completed one year today and its lead actor Vicky Kaushal can't control his calm.

Vicky bagged the Best Actor Award for his role in Uri. Remembering his journey in the film, Vicky shared a few pictures from the film and wrote, "From each one of us to each one of you... we thank you for everything you have given to our Film. Team URI is forever grateful. #1yearofURI."

Yami Gautam, who also played a lead role in the film, shared a picture with Vicky and the film's director Aditya Dhar and wrote, "Gratitude forever to our Indian army, our audience who embraced It & gave it so much love ! And entire Team of URI for being so fantastic & hard-working ! #1YearOfURI."

Well, it was this movie that made Vicky the star he is and the movie was huge box office success as well as critically acclaimed. 

