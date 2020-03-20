News

'Uri' fame child actress Riva Arora to feature in 'Little Princess'

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: Child artiste Riva Arora, who wooed the audience with her performance in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Uri: The Surgical Strike", will now feature in actor-producer Parass Saluja's film, which is tentatively titled "Little Princess and the Magic of Matunga".

"It's interesting to do something for kids. Fantasy has always thrilled me and wanted to make something like this since a long time. And now with this film and Riva being the lead, we are absolutely excited and looking forward to this film," Parass said.

The film is a magical drama and revolves around a group of children. It is written and directed by SP Mohit Kumar and produced under Fivelights entertainment and Squarelens Entertainment.

Riva is also known for her role of late actress Sridevi's daughter in the film "Mom".

