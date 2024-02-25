Urmila Matondkar: Nostalgia! Fondly recalls Shah Rukh Khan's warmth on 'Chamatkar' set

Urmila Matondkar shares her experience of shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for the song 'Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho' from the movie 'Chamatkar' on 'Indian Idol 14', praising his acting prowess and amiable nature.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 19:45
movie_image: 
Urmila

MUMBAI: Actress Urmila Matondkar recently appeared on a special episode of 'Indian Idol 14' where she reminisced about her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan on the song 'Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho' from the 1992 film 'Chamatkar'. Urmila praised Shah Rukh Khan not only as a talented actor but also as a kind-hearted individual.

During the episode, Urmila praised the contestants for their performances and expressed her admiration for their renditions of classic songs. She particularly commended Rajasthan's Piyush Panwar for his soulful rendition of 'Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho', originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Reflecting on her time working with Shah Rukh Khan, Urmila shared, "This song 'Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho' has a separate fanbase. I remember filming with the iconic Shah Rukh, who is not only a great actor but also a lovely human being."

Also Read:Wow! Urmila Matondkar Celebrates 50th Birthday with Reflection on Life

She continued, "He is one of the finest actors who has also done theatre, he’s been humble since the beginning and he has an aura that makes his co-actors feel comfortable. I feel that the people who have worked with him and shared screen space with him are truly blessed."

Impressed by Piyush's performance, Urmila added, "You sang beautifully. You have a softness in your voice like Rafi Sahab, which is rare to hear these days."

'Indian Idol Season 14' airs on Sony, showcasing exceptional talents and featuring special episodes with industry veterans sharing their experiences and insights.

Also Read: Dance India Super Mom: Exclusive! Urmila Matondkar talks about how excited she is to judge the show and based on what criteria she will choose the contestants

 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Prokerala 

    
 

Urmila Matondkar Shah Rukh Khan 'Chamatkar' 'Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho' 'Indian Idol 14' Kumar Sanu Alka Yagnik acting singing Nostalgia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 19:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sikander Kher reveals THIS reason for stopping his work search; Says ‘I was not going…’
MUMBAI: The actor Sikander Kher has spent the last 16 years working in the Hindi cinema industry and was most recently...
Sikander Kher reveals THIS reason for stopping his work search; Says ‘I was not going…’
MUMBAI: The actor Sikander Kher has spent the last 16 years working in the Hindi cinema industry and was most recently...
Emraan Hashmi recalls Mahesh Bhatt's advice amid his son's cancer diagnosis; Says ‘They will help you but there’
MUMBAI: After learning in 2014 that his son Ayaan Hashmi had first-stage cancer, Emraan Hashmi went through a difficult...
Bigg Boss 15’s Umar Riaz opens up about supporting his brother Asim Riaz through post-breakup phase
MUMBAI: Everyone was shocked to know earlier this year that prominent celebrity couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz...
Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS feeling 'Learnt Nothing' from acting school experience in the US; Says ‘I could have used that time…’
MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter, and has gone a long way. She will...
R. Madhavan: fascinating! Hails Ajay Devgn as the 'real Singham' of Bollywood
MUMBAI: During the trailer launch event of their upcoming film 'Shaitaan', actor R. Madhavan showered praise on his co-...
Recent Stories
Sikander
Sikander Kher reveals THIS reason for stopping his work search; Says ‘I was not going…’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sikander
Sikander Kher reveals THIS reason for stopping his work search; Says ‘I was not going…’
Sikander
Sikander Kher reveals THIS reason for stopping his work search; Says ‘I was not going…’
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi recalls Mahesh Bhatt's advice amid his son's cancer diagnosis; Says ‘They will help you but there’
Janhvi
Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS feeling 'Learnt Nothing' from acting school experience in the US; Says ‘I could have used that time…’
Ajay
R. Madhavan: fascinating! Hails Ajay Devgn as the 'real Singham' of Bollywood
Shahid
Shahid Kapoor: Amazing! Quits smoking to set a healthy example for his daughter