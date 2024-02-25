Urmila Matondkar: Nostalgia! Fondly recalls Shah Rukh Khan's warmth on 'Chamatkar' set

MUMBAI: Actress Urmila Matondkar recently appeared on a special episode of 'Indian Idol 14' where she reminisced about her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan on the song 'Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho' from the 1992 film 'Chamatkar'. Urmila praised Shah Rukh Khan not only as a talented actor but also as a kind-hearted individual.

During the episode, Urmila praised the contestants for their performances and expressed her admiration for their renditions of classic songs. She particularly commended Rajasthan's Piyush Panwar for his soulful rendition of 'Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho', originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Reflecting on her time working with Shah Rukh Khan, Urmila shared, "This song 'Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho' has a separate fanbase. I remember filming with the iconic Shah Rukh, who is not only a great actor but also a lovely human being."

She continued, "He is one of the finest actors who has also done theatre, he’s been humble since the beginning and he has an aura that makes his co-actors feel comfortable. I feel that the people who have worked with him and shared screen space with him are truly blessed."

Impressed by Piyush's performance, Urmila added, "You sang beautifully. You have a softness in your voice like Rafi Sahab, which is rare to hear these days."

'Indian Idol Season 14' airs on Sony, showcasing exceptional talents and featuring special episodes with industry veterans sharing their experiences and insights.

