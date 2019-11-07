Urvashi Pays Tribute To The Acting Goddess Sridevi

MUMBAI: Remember the iconic song "Tera bimaar mera" dil from the 1989 film Chalbaz?



Urvashi Rautela will be seen shaking her leg along with John Abraham in his upcoming movie "Pagalpanti."



According to Urvashi, she looks at the song as a tribute from her end to the one of Hindi Cinema's vibrant actress, Sridevi.



Reports suggest that for almost a month Urvashi used to train for 3 hours everyday as she wanted to give her 200%.



During the shooting of the song, it is said that Urvashi was running a 102 degree fever yet she didn't stop the shoot. What makes this song even more special is the fact that she has tried to introduce her own touch to this super hit song. She will be seen nailing an extremely difficult ballet act; 180 degree splits.



Her efforts and dedication to the song is a testimony of her love and respect for the acting goddess - Sridevi.