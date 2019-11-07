News

Urvashi Pays Tribute To The Acting Goddess Sridevi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2019 03:02 PM

MUMBAI: Remember the iconic song "Tera bimaar mera" dil from the 1989 film Chalbaz?

Urvashi Rautela will be seen shaking her leg along with John Abraham in his upcoming movie "Pagalpanti."

According to Urvashi, she looks at the song as a tribute from her end to the one of Hindi Cinema's vibrant actress, Sridevi.

Reports suggest that for almost a month Urvashi used to train for 3 hours everyday as she wanted to give her 200%.

During the shooting of the song, it is said that Urvashi was running a 102 degree fever yet she didn't stop the shoot. What makes this song even more special is the fact that she has tried to introduce her own touch to this super hit song. She will be seen nailing an extremely difficult ballet act; 180 degree splits.

Her efforts and dedication to the song is a testimony of her love and respect for the acting goddess - Sridevi.

Tags > Urvashi Rautela, Tera bimaar mera, Chalbaz, John Abraham, Pagalpanti, Goddess Sridevi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
06 Nov 2019 06:38 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shantanu and Nityaami reveal eachothers secrets
Shantanu and Nityaami reveal eachothers secrets | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
06 Nov 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fights on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Fights on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Gaurav Chopra
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Dev Anand
Dev Anand

poll

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days