Urvashi Rautela chuffed to be compared with the evergreen Rekha

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently performed in front of a massive audience at the Umang Awards 2022 after which she is being compared to evergreen actress Rekha.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 15:00
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently performed in front of a massive audience at the Umang Awards 2022 after which she is being compared to evergreen actress Rekha.

She performed on 'Mere Dholna' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

She says: "I feel literally blessed and thankful to my audience who are encouraging me compared to my favourite actress Rekha. I feel so glad."

Rautela is a trained Kathak and Bharatanatyam dancer. Urvashi also shared her backstage rehearsal clip on her social media. She opted for a vibrantly colourful sari with a pleated stitched cloth.

For the accessories and makeup, she opted for 'Temple Jewellery', such as bangles, earrings, necklaces, and wristlets. The bun and the plait of her hair were decorated with flowers.

Source: INS

