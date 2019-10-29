Urvashi Rautela gets drink named after her at Goa club

MUMBAI: A club in Goa has introduced a strong zingy drink in the name of actress Urvashi Rautela.



The Urvashi Rautela Shot is inspired by her personality -- "lover of excellent taste" and "life of the party", according to club sources.



The club feels it is a great move that will help garner more attraction and give everyone a reason to visit the place because Urvashi enjoys a vibe of being funloving, sexy and life of every event, all of which fit in with the vibe of Goa.



"It's really sweet gesture by the club to introduce a shot on my it makes me feel really nice about it hope the owners get the response they are looking out for," said the actress.



Urvashi will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's multistarrer comedy, "Pagalpanti". The film stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Arshad Warsi.



Urvashi says this is the best phase of her life because she is finally getting the opportunity to be a part of different stories and projects in Bollywood.