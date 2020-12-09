News

Urvashi Rautela gets tested for Covid-19

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2020 09:40 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela got herself tested for Covid-19, and shared the experience with fans on social media.

Urvashi posted a video on Instagram where she is seen in a green sweat suit, getting a nasal swab taken by a healthcare provider, who is dressed in a PPE suit.

"Take it easy Urvashi #SafetyFirst #LaughterFirst. Even my healthcare provider is laughing looking at me #Covid19 #testingimportance," Urvashi wrote alongside the video.

Urvashi recently featured in music video, "Teri load ve", sung by Singga, and composed by Tipu Sultan. She is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu film "Black Rose".

