Urvashi Rautela gives her fans goosebumps!

04 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Actress and model Urvashi Rautela was crowned Miss Diva - 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. She made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great and appeared in films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti.

Well, Urvashi has a good fan following thanks to her talented performances and good looks.

Her Instagram speaks of her love for not just acting but fashion, fitness, and style as well.

Recently, a fan of the actress posted a photograph of her from her upcoming movie. One comment read, 'OMG!!!!! I'm so scared Urvashi Rautela... Can you please tell me the name of this movie?? But I must say that the look of yours is so scary and everybody will get goosebumps obviously. I truly love your acting so very much. You're such a cutie pie and an amazing actress of Bollywood. Is this a horror movie or not?? I'll always support you and be with you till the end of my life my cute angel. Wishing you the best of luck for this movie.. Love you so very much my sweetheart Urvashi Rautela.'

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

  
