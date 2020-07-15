Urvashi Rautela has been given this nickname

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela created magic with her first movie Singh Saab the Great with Sunny Deol in the lead. The actress showed her potential right from them and promised to be one of the most versatile actress in Bollywood. She delivered good performances in Hate Story 4, Great Grand Masti, and Pagalpanti, and is all set for her forthcoming movie titled Virgin Bhanupriya.

Team TellyChakkar got a chance to speak to the diva exclusively. She is known for her fitness and fashion sense. She revealed that people close to her call her 'Princess'.

Well, this is indeed a sweet name given to the diva by the people around her, and there is no doubt that the beauty queen looks no less than a princess.

Apart from this the actress revealed some of her favorites. Her favorite food would be something with chocolate and her favorite actors are Tom Cruise and Robert Downey Jr. Also the actress said that she would want to visit Mexico for a holiday as that is in her bucket list. She admires Sushmita Sen a lot.

Well, these were a few secrets spilled by the Pagalpanti actress, and we are really looking forward to her movie Virgin Bhanupriya.

Directed by Ajay Lohan Virgin Bhanupriya was supposed to have a theatrical release, but due to the pandemic issue all over, it will have a digital release on July 16th on ZEE5, and it also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Niki Walia and Rumana Molla in the lead roles.

