News

Urvashi Rautela is her 'own muse'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has yet again treated her fans with a sizzling picture of herself in a bikini on social media.

In the photograph she shared on Instagram, Urvashi is seen striking a pose in a bottle green coloured bikini laying on a trunk of a tree. She has completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a hat which is kept on her knee.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "I AM MY OWN MUSE"

On Tuesday, Urvashi treated her fans with a video of herself playing beach volleyball.

Urvashi shared the clip on Instagram, where she hits the sea in a white-and-fluorescent lim -bikini playing beach volleyball, even as the song "Something new" by Wiz Khalifa featuring Ty Dolla $ign plays in the background.

"Beach Volleyball : Invented by men, perfected by women." Bump, set, spike it that's the way we like it ," she captioned the clip, which has been viewed by over two million times.

On the work front, Urvashi's latest music video is "Beat pe thumka".

Tags Urvashi Rautela Hate Story 4 Great Grand Masti Pagalpanti Sanam Re Singh Saab The Great TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here