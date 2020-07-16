Urvashi Rautela is looking forward to play THESE kinds of roles in Bollywood

MUMBAI: After showing her acting talent in her debut movie Singh Saab The Great, Urvashi Rautela promised to be one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, and that’s what we have seen all these years. With her amazing performances in movies like Hate Story 4, Pagalpanti, Great Grand Masti and few more, the actress has earned a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences.

Urvashi is known not only for her acting skills but also her love for fitness and fashion. The actress inspires millions of her fans to exercise and lead a healthy life by posting some amazing workout videos on her social media.

On the work front, the actress is all set with her new movie Virgin Bhanupriya, a comedy film which deals with the topic of virginity.

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with Urvashi where she spoke about the movie and her role in it. The actress also revealed some amazing secrets on what kinds of roles she is looking forward to do in Bollywood. The Sanam Re actress said that she would love to play action packed roles in future. Giving the reference of Sri Devi starrer Chaalbaaz, the actress said that she wants to do something like this which would let her do action scenes.

Well, it would really be interesting to see the actress in an action packed movie performing deadly action sequences, as she represents fitness to a great extent.

Speaking about her movie, the Ajay Lohan directorial Virgin Bhanupriya was supposed to have a theatrical release, but due to the pandemic issue all over, it will have a Digital release today on ZEE5, and it also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Niki Walia and Rumana Molla in lead roles.

