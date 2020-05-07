News

Urvashi Rautela makes a statement in satin

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 May 2020 12:05 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a sizzling new photograph.

The ardent social media user took to Instagram to shared an image where she is seen lying in bed in sensuous white satin nightwear.

Not one to be coy about her sizzling image, Urvashi captioned the image with a bomb, fire and a rocket emoji.

She recently shared a video of herself where she channelled her inner Poo from the film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...".

Recently, Urvashi shared an Instagram video where she sways with music, dressed in a white blazer and blue shirt. She completed her look with bold red lips and hair tied in a neat ponytail.

On the work front, "Beat pe thumka", a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick "Virgin Bhanupriya".

Urvashi Rautela Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Virgin Bhanupriya Hate Story 4 Great Grand Masti Pagalpanti Singh Saab The Great

