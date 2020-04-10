''Urvashi Rautela marked 25 millions on Instagram, shares emotional message and know how much she earns for every endorsement on Instagram

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela happens to be the most youngest followed Actress on Instagram. Urvashi is an active Instagram user who has uploaded 2723 posts. These posts are not just about brand promotions, but about every important activity she undertakes, or every event she attends. Moreover, she also keeps giving her fans a little sneak peek into her personal life where she shares pictures of herself on vacation and the fun she has on sets.

Seems like her understanding with her fans likes to help her to expand her Instagram family with each passing day. It is important to note that Urvashi has also, time and again, used Instagram to voice his opinions and take a stand on many pressing issues. And as our Bollywood diva, Urvashi Rautela has crossed 25 Million followers on her Instagram, she shared a video thanking all her fans and followers, she said, ''I LOVE YOU ALL #25MILLIONSTRONG fam on @instagram. Thank you for being the reason I smile. Thank you for being you. Here's to those who inspire you and don't even know it. Thank you for brightening my world. Let us be kinder to one another. You've always believed in me. Thank you! Thank you for being an important part of my story. Saying thank you is more than good manners, it is good spirituality. When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around. There is always, always always something to be thankful for. When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully everyone is blessed.

Urvashi Rautela adding another feather to her cap has made it to the Instagram Rich List. The Hate Story 4 Actress has paid partnerships for a variety of brands which include, technology and many others. The actress has been working closely with the brand for a couple of years now. She often takes to Instagram to give them a shout-out occasionally and has also shot a full-fledged video exclusively for them.

On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Pagalpanti alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and others. She had movies like, Hate Story 4, Great Grand Masti, Singh Saab the great, Sanam Re, Kabil, including her bengali film Porobashinee, and Kannada movie Mr. Airavata. She will next be seen in Ajay Lohan's Virgin Bhanupriya. The movie will feature the actress in the lead role, the film also features Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the screens on June 12, 2020. Also this year the her untitled bollywood movie which is a remake of a Tamil film will be going to release starring Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberio.