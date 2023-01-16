Is Urvashi Rautela moving towards the south due to the situation in Bollywood?

Recently, we have seen actress Urvashi Rautela in a dance number in the movie Waltair Veerayya which had Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the leading role. Is the actress slowing moving towards South due to the dark clouds in Bollywood? 
MUMBAI: Indeed, Urvashi Rautela is one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry. Over the time, she has been blessing the fans and audience not only with her beautiful acting contribution but also with her sizzling dance numbers.

Indeed, she is one such name from Bollywood who is known for defining hotness and ruling the hearts of millions. Recently, actress Urvashi Rautela was seen in a dance number with Chiranjeevi in the movie Waltair Veerayya. The name of the song was “Boss Where Is The Party”. The song has become viral because the temperatures the actress has raised. 

ALSO READ – (Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mamta Mohandas, Salman Khan and more stars who were diagnosed with rare diseases and disorders )

No doubt, the actress has grabbed the attention of the fans just by her presence in the song and she has been getting some amazing responses, not only from the South, but from all over the country. Well, is the actress slowing going towards the South looking at the dark clouds and difficult times in Bollywood? 

In this difficult time, where the big banners are getting flopped at the box office of India, the South movies are ruling the hearts of millions at the Pan India level. So, does the actress Urvashi Rautela plan to move down South? Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ –(Luv Ranjan's starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s trailer to be launched along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan release?

Waltair Veerayya Urvashi Rautella Chiranjeevi Ravi Teja Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
