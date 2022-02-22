Urvashi Rautela To Ring In her Birthday Celebration At Maldives Gets Spotted In The Sporty Look At The Mumbai Airport - Check The Video

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela the Bollywood youngest superstar has paved her way internationally along with Bollywood by climbing the ladder of success every day through her hard work and dedication. Urvashi Rautela is the Queen of social media as she keeps all her fans engaged and updates them with her daily life routine. The actress never fails to share her mind-boggling pictures and hops on the trendy reels to keep all her admirers engaged. Urvashi knows how to grab the limelight with her fascinating pictures and amusing videos.

Urvashi Rautela birthday is just around the corner of the week, the actress booked a trip to the Maldives to celebrate and spend quality time with her family and herself., Urvashi was recently clicked by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport the actress looks charismatic, Urvashi Rautela was seen wearing comfy and casual clothes no doubt she looks alluring this morning with the glowing skin the actress opted for a neon sports bra with neon high waist leggings and a Louis Vuitton jacket on it and completed her look with sporty shoes and shades to protect from Uv rays and kept her tresses open undoubtedly the entire look was making our Jaw drop over enchanting personality and lovable persona. The actress greeted the paparazzi with all smiles and poses from them.

Definitely, we can say that Urvashi is was a year where she climbed the ladder of success each and every day whether be it to Judge the miss universe pageant along with being the only Indian to walk as the show-stopper Arab fashion week twice bagging appreciation and awards for her Versace baby or getting the golden visa or announcer her back to back release her year has definitely to be one of the best years of her life hope this year brings out more and more success, power to this talented diva

We cant wait to see scintillating pictures of Urvashi from her Maldives vacation

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.