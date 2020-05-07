News

Urvashi Rautela shares a throwback pictures reminiscing her vacay days

By TellychakkarTeam
07 May 2020 08:08 PM

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela is very active on social media amid lockdown. The actress has been treating her fans with some stunning pictures and we can't get enough of it. Not only is she having a gala time connecting with her Bollywood and Hollywood pals via video call and going live to keep her fans on their toes but she has also been sharing mesmerizing pictures. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from her vacay and you can't miss it!

In this picture, we can see the actress posing for a perfect pool click. She looked stunning in a pink bikini. The post was captioned as, ''women like u don’t happen often never forget how rare u are.

The actress often shares workout posts on her social media. And says People must at least do basic squats, yoga, and Surya namaskar every day to keep their mind and body fit. She is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood and there is no denying that. The actress has also become famous for her intense fitness sessions.

On the work front, “Beat pe thumka”, a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick “Virgin Bhanupriya”.

