Urvashi Rautela to star in Meet Bros' new song 'My channa ve'

13 Jan 2020 06:07 PM

MUMBAI: Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela will be seen in a new song titled "My channa ve", a peppy Punjabi dance number sung by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri.

"I am super excited for this song, my fans will see me in a desi look for the song. It is a peppy dance number by Meet bros, and the audience will love the choreography as well. Shabina has kept the steps super easy and everyone will be able to copy it," Urvashi said.

The song is choreographed by ace choreographer Shabina Khan of "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" and "Hudd Hudd Dabangg" fame.

This is not the first time Urvashi has collaborated with the Meet Bros.

She has previously worked with them in the music video "Gal ban gayi".

On the acting front, Urvashi will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi.

