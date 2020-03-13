Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya to release on June 12, 2020

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela is starring in a film called Virgin Bhanupriya. It is directed by Ajay Lohan, and the actress plays the titular character. Produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal under the banner Dhariwal Films and presented by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri, the film focuses on the life of Bhanupriya, an Indian college-going conservative girl who decides to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today’s world, but all her attempts go in vain. Moreover, as a soothsayer predicts, it is an impossible task that won't ever happen in her life. What happens after that and whether she succeeds in her mission or not form the narrative of the film.

Contrary to the name, the film is a family comedy that explores the relationship between youngsters and their families. Virgin Bhanupriya also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta, and Brijendra Kala.

Says Urvashi, 'I play a girl who is seeking companionship but fails every time she tries to work on being in a relationship. Though the film is hilarious, it is not slapstick. I loved the way it tells an important story in an entertaining way.'

SOURCE - BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA