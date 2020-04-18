News

Urvashi Rautela 'tired of being modest'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2020 12:48 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has yet again shared a sizzling photograph of herself and said that she wants to be referred "as a goddess".

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself flaunting her svelte figure in a sexy aztec print hot pink bikini. She has completed her look by leaving her hair open with a flower and sunglasses.

"Refer to me as a Goddess, I'm tired of being modest," she captioned the image, which currently has 1.3 million likes.

Just recently, Urvashi shared a picture in white lacy corset, teamed with hot pants and a white shirt. The image seems to be taken in her balcony.

She had set social media ablaze in black swimsuit. She had also shared a video where the actress can be seen enjoying a scrumptious breakfast spread on a floating tray.

The B-Town hottie and internet sensation had even got trolled for repeating her bikini in previous posts.

Tags Urvashi Rautela Instagram Hate Story 4 Great Grand Masti Pagalpanti Sanam Re TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Rituparna Sengupta helping people in...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here