Urvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

09 Apr 2020 12:12 PM

MUMBAI: Tollywood star Allu Arjun turns a year older today and fans have been showering him with wonderful wishes on social media. Not only fans but even celebrities from the film industry have been sending birthday wishes to Allu. He is celebrating his 37th birthday today (April 8) along with his family in Hyderabad. And now Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela wishes Allu in his style. 

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is too hot to handle. And we can’t resist to keep watching her sizzling pictures, there is no doubt that Urvashi's social media is loaded with hotness, which makes people of all age-groups go gaga over her. Recently Urvashi shared a Video of herself dancing and enjoying to Allu Arjun's song and wishing him on his birthday, she captioned the video" @alluarjun sr

Happiest Birthday buttabomma style  . Here’s to all your successes this year & to many more ahead. Hope you have a wonderful year

The song Butta Booma when it was released got tremendous response from the fans and within 4 hours it cross 1million views. The song featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, from the movie "Trivikram".

