Urvashi Rautela's 2021 goal is 'unconditional self-love'

14 Dec 2020 08:27 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela has announced her goals for the upcoming year on social media, and it is all about self love.

Urvashi posted a portrait picture on Instagram, where she is seen smiling at the camera dressed in a saree.

"Setting unconditional self-love as one of my 2021 goals" she wrote alongside the image.

She shared another picture in the same outfit and wrote: "Current status: fearlessly unbothered by the opinion of others. How much of your personality are you hiding because of a fear of other people's judgement?"

Urvashi recently featured in a music video, "Teri load ve", sung by Singga, and composed by Tipu Sultan. She is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu film "Black Rose".
 

