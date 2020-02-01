News

Urvashi Rautela's latest video will surprise and inspire you!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2020 02:53 PM

MUMBAI: Actress and model Urvashi Rautela was crowned Miss Diva - 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. She made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great and appeared in films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti.

Well, Urvashi has a good fan following thanks to her talented performances and good looks.

Her Instagram speaks of her love for not just acting but fashion, fitness, and style as well.

Recently, the actress posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen working out. She captioned it, 'Train like a beast to look like a beauty. If you still look good after your workout , then you didn’t train hard enough. Sore today, strong tomorrow.'

The video will surely inspire you to hit the gym or, at the very least, get started on your fitness goals.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

Tags > Urvashi Rautela, Singh Saab The Great, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 09:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vidya and Vivek to part ways? I Major misunderstanding to separate Vidya and Vivek
Vidya and Vivek to part ways? I Major... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 09:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Major drama to unfold in the life of Shiv and Ananya in Zee Tv's Manmohini
Major drama to unfold in the life of Shiv and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days