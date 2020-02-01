Urvashi Rautela's latest video will surprise and inspire you!

MUMBAI: Actress and model Urvashi Rautela was crowned Miss Diva - 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. She made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great and appeared in films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti.

Well, Urvashi has a good fan following thanks to her talented performances and good looks.

Her Instagram speaks of her love for not just acting but fashion, fitness, and style as well.

Recently, the actress posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen working out. She captioned it, 'Train like a beast to look like a beauty. If you still look good after your workout , then you didn’t train hard enough. Sore today, strong tomorrow.'

The video will surely inspire you to hit the gym or, at the very least, get started on your fitness goals.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.