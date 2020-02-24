US President Donald Trump mentions 'DDLJ' in speech; netizens say ‘Shah Rukh Khan jaisa koi nahi’

MUMBAI: US President Donald Trump pleasantly surprised the lakhs of attendees at his ‘Namaste Trump’ event when he mentioned Bollywood hits like Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra's 'Sholay'.

The President, who is currently on his maiden visit to India along with First Lady Melania Trump, said in his speech, 'All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay.'

The mere mention of the films had the entire stadium erupting in hoots, cheers, and applause. Videos of the same soon flooded social media sites and had DDLJ trending on top spots.

Die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fans were all praises for the actor as they shared the video and said, 'Shah Rukh Khan jaisa koi nahi'.

"People take great joy in watching the scenes of classic films like DDLJ" - POTUS Donald Trump.



Bollywood pe charcha Ho Aur SRK Sir ki Movies ki Baat na Ho, Impossible



SHAH RUKH jaisa Koi Nahi

#TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/OhsT89CBaN — Pariwarthan (@imSRKsDevotee) February 24, 2020

Others went on to point out that it wasn’t just Trump, who mentioned SRK in his speech, but also former US President Barack Obama who quoted a famous line from the Bollywood love story.

During his address at a town hall, New Delhi in 2015, President Obama set the crowd chuckling at when he said in his broken Hindi, 'Senorita, bade bade deshon mein… you know what I mean.'

Ahead of his India visit, President Trump had lauded Bollywood's latest release, gay rom-com 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. He had replied 'Great' to a social media post which praised the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

Previously, he had also said that he was looking forward to being with his 'great friends' in India, replying to a video which showcased his face being superimposed on the hit movie-character of 'Baahubali'.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA