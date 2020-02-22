News

US President Donald Trump reacts to Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

22 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been the talk of the town since the announcement. The film deals with the the subject of same-sex marriage, and Ayushmann plays the role of a gay man in it.

The film has received appreciation and love from the audience.

American President Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com on Friday.

President Trump's praise for the film came in the wake of a tweet posted by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell's social media post praising the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

'A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!' tweeted @PeterTatchell.

To this, @realDonaldTrump tweeted, 'Great!'

The retweet has been liked 12.5k times at the time of publishing the story.

 Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opened on February 21 in India. The film stars Ayushmann and debutant Jitendra Kumar in a smalltown setup and also features the 'Badhai Ho' pair of Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film is written and directed by debutant Hitesh Kewalya.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA

