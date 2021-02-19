Vaani Kapoor gives some major fitness goals with her intense workout!; watch video

MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor is no doubt one of the hottest and fittest Divas in Bollywood, the actress who made her debut in the movie Shudh Desi Romance and was loved for her cuteness and her acting skills in the movie, was later seen in a surprising avatar in the movie Befikre with Ranveer Singh, her hotness and her physique transformation was the talk of the town during this movie.

The actress went to rule the hearts of millions with her sizzling dance movies and her hot looks and recently she was loved in movie War with Hrithik Roshan, well no doubt that whenever we see the actress on screen we do not go without praising her looks and the diva on doubt is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood.

Well having pointed out about her fitness routine, the diva once again grabbed all the attention with her workout schedule, the actress in this video is seen giving her 100 percent behind her passion to look fit and this video indeed is the inspiration for millions of the fans.

Have a look:

This video indeed defines her love and passion for fitness and, surely the diva has given major fitness inspiration to millions of fans with her efforts, and we look forward to many more such amazing posts coming from the actress.

On the professional front, Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in Shamshera (2021) alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bell Bottom (2021) with Akshay Kumar, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana.

