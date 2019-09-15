News

Vaani Kapoor: The fear of being forgotten never crept in

15 Sep 2019 12:45 PM

It's been six years since her much-appreciated debut performance in "Shudh Desi Romance", but Vaani Kapoor's career has not really soared in this period. She has had just one release in between -- the dud "Befikre" opposite Ranveer Singh in 2016 -- and is now all set to return on the Bollywood screen with "War", opposite actor Hrithik Roshan. The Yash Raj Films-produced biggie also stars Tiger Shroff.

Despite only sporadically appearing on the Bollywood screen in all time, Vaani says the fear of being forgotten never gripped her.

"If that (the fear of being forgotten) had crept into me, you would have seen me doing five to six films by now. I never ggive in to pressure. Honestly, in life you should take situations day by day. You never know what comes your way. I just like to go along with my instincts and be a part of the kind of work I like," Vaani told IANS.

Of course, she wants to do more work. "I want to do a lot more, with a many more filmmakers, people and co-actors. There is so much happening. Such good projects are coming out. I just want to be a part of something exciting, that's all," said Vaani.

The actress explained in order to sign a film, she needs to be "deeply passionate" about the project.

"If I am not deeply passionate about a certain project then I will let it be. I am just happy with the kind of work I got to do in 'War', and also in (the upcoming) 'Shamshera'. I am grateful to just be a part of such quality films," said the 31-year-old actress.

"War", directed by Siddharth Anand, is an action drama. "There was a lot of fun in store for me," she recalls her experience shooting for the film, adding: "I am so happy and grateful to Siddharth Anand that he actually considered me for a film like this, and just the fact that I got to work with such brilliant amazing talents."

She tags co-star Hrithik as an "absolute treat to work with", and adds: "He is a brilliant actor and a just a phenomenal person."

Source: IANS

