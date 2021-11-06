Vaishnavi Ganatra opens up on her debut in Telugu films

MUMBAI: Television actress Vaishnavi Ganatra is known for featuring in shows like 'Rakshabandhan...Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal' and 'Hamariwali Good News'. She is shooting with actress Anikha Surendran, who mainly works in Malayalam and Tamil films and known by her screen name Baby Anikha.

Vaishnavi says: "I'm making my debut in Telugu entertainment industry with an action thriller movie, 'The Ghost', directed by Praveen Sattaru. The movie casts Nagarjuna Akkineni and Anikha Surendran. I'm really excited about the project."

Talking further on her experience of working with Baby Anikha and similarity in their thoughts and bonding, she adds: "Anikha, is wonderful person to work with. I feel she is the most grounded person I've ever met. We became good friends on sets. We struck a chord in our very first meet. We share the same ideology. We have lots to talk as we have similar likes and dislikes."

"Her acting skills and experiences inspire me. We are on screen friends and it's easy to play our roles because of our off screen bonding. She is a powerhouse of energy and keeps boosting me. Her presence gives me confidence. On sets, we both know it for a fact that we're there for each other may it be the smallest of difficulties. I absolutely adore her," Vaishnavi adds.

The film is produced by Narayan Das K. Narang, Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar while cinematography is done by Mukesh G.

Vaishnavi feels that she has number of good memories from the shooting and they will remain with her forever.

"Making a beautiful bond with everyone on the sets of this movie and capturing precious moments in my heart. I feel life will move on but these memories are going to stay forever. Having a remarkable time," she concludes.

