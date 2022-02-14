Valentine’s Special! Meet these real-life couples who will make your Valentine’s Day even more special

MUMBAI: Love is in the air, and this is more evident when we see these real-life star couples who have reciprocated their love with the passage of time.

Time and again, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stood by each other whether it was Virat stepping down from captaincy or Anushka being trolled for Virat’s lost innings. Back in 2016, Virat slammed trolls targeting Anushka after his lost innings during the India Vs Australia T20. He penned a strong statement which read, “If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity”.

Bollywood Badshah never shied away from expressing his love for wifey Gauri. In a recent interview, he recalled how he hunted for Gauri in every beach of Mumbai, and finally succeeded while he was just to leave the city. The couple also stood strong with each other at the time of crisis when their son Aryan had gone through the dark face of his life.

After being married for over four years in a fairy tale style, Priyanka credits her hubby dear of prioritizing his time for the Desi Girl, while Nick Jonas’ love is evident from the way he locked an entire diamond showroom to opt the best engagement ring for his lady love.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s love is no less than a teen age love. Reportedly Tahira had a crush on Ayushmann studying in the same tuition class in class 12th in Chandigarh. During Tahira’s cancer treatment, Ayushmann kept a Karwa Chauth fasting for his wife as she was unable to observe the same. He prayed for her recovery and long life and called her his ‘warrior princess’. Tahira is a cancer survivor. They are blessed with two kids now.

Back in 2018, Sonam shared on social media that her hubby Anand ‘bullied’ her into not fasting on Karwa Chauth, as Anand wanted to just walk around, workout and enjoy the day together. Anand shared on the very same post that if she’s fasting, then even he would. Sonam had once slammed a troll, who said that her husband is ‘the ugliest’. Hitting back at the troll, she wrote, “I hope you get followers through this post, as I know that’s what you wanted for my attention.”

Saif and Kareena have been married for 10 long years now. They had dated for nearly 5 years when Saif took his ladylove to Paris for a romantic proposal. According to reports, the reason he took Kareena to Paris was because his father had proposed to his mom in the same city.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the sacred knot in November 2021. During the wedding ceremony, Rajkummar gifted Patralekhaa a bunch of unsent letters, from the time they dated, and he was too shy to share them. They dated for almost a decade, before getting married. Earlier during Valentine's Day 2021, Rajkummar even penned a hand-written note for his ladylove. The adorable display of affection in the old school style legit sets couple goals!

Though Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were close friends during the shooting of 'Kuch Na Kaho' (2003), sparks flew between them on the sets of 'Guru' (2006). After the premiere of Guru, he proposed to her in New York, and she immediately said 'yes'. Abhishek had shared with a news portal, "I was filming in New York for a movie. And, I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, 'One day, wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her, married.' Years later, we were there for the premiere of 'Guru'. After the premiere, we were back in the hotel. So, I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me."

Credit: ETimes