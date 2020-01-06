Varun and Sara to recreate 'Main toh raste se jaa raha tha' in Coolie No. 1 remake

MUMBAI: The remixes of classic retro numbers have emerged as a solid tool for the promotion of films. The upcoming Coolie No. 1, featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan as the lead pair will feature the remixed version of Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha from the original Coolie No. 1, claims a leading entertainment portal.

The old song had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor matching steps with each other. The dance movements in the new version would be an exact replica of the original. Also, it’s said that David wanted Govinda and Karisma to be a part of the song.

However, given the director’s not-so-good terms with Govinda, the idea was dropped. So, it’s only Varun and Sara who will be seen in the iconic song.

Coolie No. 1, a remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor-starrer 1995 film by the same name. The film, also featuring Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsania in important roles is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the film production banner, Pooja Entertainment. It is scheduled to hit the screens on May 1.