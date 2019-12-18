News

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor take cross-border dance battle to another level

18 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: It's here! The much-awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D dropped on the Internet on Wednesday, and it is special for many reasons. From reprised versions of classic songs Mile Sur Mera Tumhara and Muqabala to jaw-dropping moves, the film has it all. And it's set against an India-Pakistan dance rivalry.Varun and Shraddha play dancers who belong to India and Pakistan respectively.  The film will also revolve around the message of maintaining peace between the two countries and be a little patriotic.They have been several movies made on this subject, but this will be the first time that a dance movie will revolve around it.The audience is eagerly waiting for the movie to release, and it will be hit the big screen on 24th January 2020.  

